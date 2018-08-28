Nurseries in Tower Hamlets to have air pollution tests

Columbia Market Nursery School is one of two in Tower Hamlets to receive an air quality audit. Picture: Google Archant

Nurseries in Tower Hamlets are to receive air quality audits to monitor pollution.

Alice Model Nursery School in Stepney Green. Picture: Google Alice Model Nursery School in Stepney Green. Picture: Google

Last week, the mayor of London announced Alice Model Nursery School in Stepney Green and Columbia Market Nursery School in Bethnal Green will be having audits to check levels of pollution inside and outside.

The audits are part of a £250,000 city-wide programme, which will see 20 schools in London monitored.

Sadiq Khan said: “These nursery audits will help us understand ways we can stop toxic air from our congested roads raising pollution limits inside nurseries.”

Unmesh Desai, London Assembly Member for City and East, said: “It is shocking that due to the dangerous levels of toxic air across the capital, there are children in our community at serious risk of growing up with stunted lungs.

“These audits will help in identifying the ways that we can tackle poor air quality inside and outside of the classroom.”