Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Nurseries in Tower Hamlets to have air pollution tests

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 December 2018

Columbia Market Nursery School is one of two in Tower Hamlets to receive an air quality audit. Picture: Google

Columbia Market Nursery School is one of two in Tower Hamlets to receive an air quality audit. Picture: Google

Archant

Nurseries in Tower Hamlets are to receive air quality audits to monitor pollution.

Alice Model Nursery School in Stepney Green. Picture: GoogleAlice Model Nursery School in Stepney Green. Picture: Google

Last week, the mayor of London announced Alice Model Nursery School in Stepney Green and Columbia Market Nursery School in Bethnal Green will be having audits to check levels of pollution inside and outside.

The audits are part of a £250,000 city-wide programme, which will see 20 schools in London monitored.

Sadiq Khan said: “These nursery audits will help us understand ways we can stop toxic air from our congested roads raising pollution limits inside nurseries.”

Unmesh Desai, London Assembly Member for City and East, said: “It is shocking that due to the dangerous levels of toxic air across the capital, there are children in our community at serious risk of growing up with stunted lungs.

“These audits will help in identifying the ways that we can tackle poor air quality inside and outside of the classroom.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Councillor quits as Tower Hamlets launches investigation into allegations of ‘housing fraud’

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Teenager stabbed during robbery in Mile End Park

The view of Mile End Park from Burdett Road. Picture: Google

Chesterfield manager Allen: Leyton Orient will be champions

Martin Allen is manager of Chesterfield (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images).

Probe into fraud and misuse of taxpayers’ money during Lutfur Rahman era is closed

Lutfur Rahman was removed from office in 2015. Picture: Mike Brooke

By-election date following resignation of Tower Hamlets councillor is revealed

Mohammad Harunhas resigned as a Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

The Mossy Well pub, in Muswell . Picture: Google Maps

Christmas Day swim at Crouch End’s Park Road lido goes ahead for first time in two years – after manager is hauled out of bed to open up

Hesketh Benoit leads carols at Park Road Leisure Centre on Christmas Day. Picture: Ruth Corney

Little holds no grudge against Enfield defender Weatherstone

Marc Weatherstone knocks the ball forward for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Camden and Islington to get fourth top cop in 12 months as Iain Raphael is replaced by Raj Kohli

Chief Superintendent Raj Kohli in 2011.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham move into Premier League top half with deserved win over Saints

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.

How a Christmas general election 100 years ago made history

Will Thorne received the backing of nearly 95 per cent of voters in his constituency - a record that stands to this day. Picture: LBBD

Nurseries in Tower Hamlets to have air pollution tests

Columbia Market Nursery School is one of two in Tower Hamlets to receive an air quality audit. Picture: Google

Former Arsenal forward Simpson is training with Orient

Jay Simpson celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient at Wycombe Wanderers on January 23 2016 by doing Kevin Nolan's chicken dance (pic: Simon O'Connor).

By-election date following resignation of Tower Hamlets councillor is revealed

Mohammad Harunhas resigned as a Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists