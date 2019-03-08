Bow and Three Mills nominated as Britain's best neighbourhood for walking

The canals were one of things that made Bow and Three Mills a contender for Britain's most walkable area. Picture: Paul Davey/SWNS. Paul Davey/SWNS

Bow and Three Mills is in the running for Britain's Best Walking Neighbourhood 2019.

Bow and Three Mills has been nominated as one of the best neighbourhoods for walking in the UK. Picture: Jonathan Perugia/Gaia Visual. Bow and Three Mills has been nominated as one of the best neighbourhoods for walking in the UK. Picture: Jonathan Perugia/Gaia Visual.

It's in a shortlist of ten of the most walkable urban areas in the UK. The public is deciding a winner in a vote that's open until June 30.

The award is being run by the Ramblers Association, a charity that promotes walking and is dedicated to protecting paths and green spaces.

Other areas on the list include Brockley in London, Brighton City Centre and Milton Keynes.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy the benefits of walking and being outdoors every day, wherever they live and work," said Vanessa Griffiths, chief executive of the Ramblers.

"Our finalists this year are fantastic examples of how communities and local authorities can work together to create neighbourhoods that are designed around people, making them enjoyable and safe to walk around."

The Tower Hamlets neighbourhood was nominated for its waterways, green spaces and connections to public transport.

The borough-wide 20mph speed limit, pedestrianised shopping streets and dead-end residential roads are all things that make the area better for walkers.

Roman Road is pedestrianised three days a week to accommodate the famous Roman Road market.

Councillor Rachel Blake is deputy mayor for regeneration and air quality for Tower Hamlets Council.

"The Bow and Three Mills area is a fantastic mix of homes, nature and walking routes, sitting in the heart of a vibrant diverse community in London," she said.

"It's a brilliant place to get around on foot, including the canal tow paths.

"We are working hand in hand with local communities to continue to improve this walking area, to tackle poor air quality so everyone can continue to enjoy this beautiful area together."

In April, Bow won £3.3 million from TfL's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme to make changes to the area.

There are changes to Roman Road, St Stephen's Road and Old Ford Road to slow traffic, improve cycle routes and make the streets more walkable.

The goal of the Liveable Neighbourhoods programme is to make walking, cycling and public transport 80 per cent of London's journeys by 2041.

The Ramblers wants local authorities to improve their spaces by signing onto the 'Charter for Walking Neighbourhoods'.

Points on the charter include making neighbourhoods greener and actively encouraging walking with events and promoted routes.