Rachel gets to the root of the East End's air quality by planting more of trees

Deputy Mayor Rachel Blake looks on as another sapling is being planted at Shetland Road in Bow. Picture: LBTH LBTH

Thousands of trees are being planted across the East End at the end of the current planting season by the spring to improve air quality and turn neighbourhoods more green.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the saplings planted in Bow by Tower Hamnlets Council in Morville Street. Picture: LBTH One of the saplings planted in Bow by Tower Hamnlets Council in Morville Street. Picture: LBTH

They include 690 "instant impact" trees and 1,517 saplings ready to mature in the coming years.

Lending a hand this week to the £317,000 scheme was Tower Hamlets deputy mayor Rachel Blake.

"Our tree planting is taking good shape in Bow," she said. "Planting trees directly improves air quality."

The planting, being paid for by the GLA, is focused on Bow and Poplar where 350 trees are appearing along 100 streets. Another 700 are planned in other areas by 2022, half in Bethnal Green and Wapping and the rest in Stepney Green and the Isle of Dogs.

The planting is part of City Hall's London-wide programme tackling climate and ecological issues, especially pollution hotspots like Poplar at the Blackwall Tunnel Approach and the congested A13 East India Dock Road.