Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

'Forest garden' plan to tackle air pollution in Brick Lane and Shoreditch a step closer

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 16 April 2019

Geoff Juden has won his battle to get a developer to agree to include a forest garden in their plans to regenerate an area around an old railway line. Picture: KEN MEARS

Geoff Juden has won his battle to get a developer to agree to include a forest garden in their plans to regenerate an area around an old railway line. Picture: KEN MEARS

Archant

Plans to create ‘the biggest urban forest in Europe’ are a step closer after developers agreed to a garden society’s proposals.

A diagram showing how the forest garden might work. Picture: GRAHAM BURNETTA diagram showing how the forest garden might work. Picture: GRAHAM BURNETT

Members of the East London Garden Society campaigned for years for a wildlife haven to tackle air pollution in Shoreditch and Brick Lane.

They argued a forest garden planted at the Bishopsgate Goodsyard development would also encourage wildlife and improve people's wellbeing.

On Friday, developers Ballymore and Hammerson told Geoff Juden, the society's chairman, that they had added a “forest-type environment” along the Brick Lane stretch of wider plans for a park.

Mr Juden said: “This is good news. We are suffering from a climate emergency. We have toxic air. The best way to tackle this is to have as much greenery as possible and a forest garden will help do this.

The Bishopsgate Goodsyard from the eastern end of the site and showing the planned park. Picture: HAMMERSON/BALLYMOREThe Bishopsgate Goodsyard from the eastern end of the site and showing the planned park. Picture: HAMMERSON/BALLYMORE

“The developers agreeing to this is a huge plus.”

The group had started a petition with signatories keen to link the former Bishopsgate Station to a “green” bridge over Brick Lane before the urban forest garden ends at Allen Gardens.

Plans for the garden include plants that would repair the soil with trees and shrubs growing alongside fruit and veg to be managed by the community.

Hammerson and Ballymore have just finished a public consultation on updated proposals for the regeneration of the Bishopsgate Goodsyard site.

A diagram showing how the forest garden might work. Picture: GRAHAM BURNETTA diagram showing how the forest garden might work. Picture: GRAHAM BURNETT

The latest plans will create an area of more than 4,000sqm at the eastern end of the park, dubbed the “high line” because it sits above ground level.

If the plans are given a green light they would see public space increase to more than 1.25 hectares, larger than at first proposed in an existing application.

A Ballymore and Hammerson spokesman said: “This includes a series of connected gardens, terraces and walkways on the “high-line”-style park above the historic Braithwaite viaduct, providing a wide variety of trees, planting and amenity space.

“This provides a framework for an area of the park facing Brick Lane, where a selection of plants and trees can create a forest-type environment.”

He confirmed that the companies would submit their amendments to the overall planning application “in the coming weeks.”

Most Read

Thieves use circular saw in attempted Limehouse cash machine break-in

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Why the Isle of Dogs is now ‘best place to live’ in whole of London

Nothing sheepish about Isle of Dogs named by Sunday Times as best place in London to Live. Picture: Trip Advisor

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Thieves use circular saw in attempted Limehouse cash machine break-in

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Why the Isle of Dogs is now ‘best place to live’ in whole of London

Nothing sheepish about Isle of Dogs named by Sunday Times as best place in London to Live. Picture: Trip Advisor

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Edinburgh excited by progress of Orient youngsters out on loan

Kudus Oyengua of Haringey Borough attempts to get past Bishop's Stortford's on-loan Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

East London miss out on promotion after Holt defeat

Action from the play-off match between Holt and East London (pic Stuart Young)

Late goals down to team spirit insists Orient forward Harrold

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring in the first-half at AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

‘Forest garden’ plan to tackle air pollution in Brick Lane and Shoreditch a step closer

Geoff Juden has won his battle to get a developer to agree to include a forest garden in their plans to regenerate an area around an old railway line. Picture: KEN MEARS

More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

The A12 leading up to Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists