Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain

PUBLISHED: 11:28 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 17 June 2020

Thunderstorms could cause disruption this afternoon. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Thunderstorms could cause disruption this afternoon. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Thunderstorms and heavy rain could lead to flooding in London and the east of England, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the region until midnight today (Wednesday, June 17), meaning there could be some travel disruption caused by lightning strikes or localised flooding.

You may also want to watch:

There is a risk that homes and businesses in areas prone to flooding could see some damage, and power cuts may occur.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out across many parts of the UK again on Wednesday afternoon.

“Some places will miss them, but where they do occur they will bring torrential downpours with 25 to 35 mm rain falling in an hour and perhaps 50 to 60 mm in 2 to 3 hours in one or two places.

“Lightning and hail will be additional hazards. These showers and thunderstorms will only slowly die out through the evening.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Payback time for leaseholder caught renting out his Spitalfields council flat as a holiday let

So close to the City... tempting to rent out your council flat as a holiday let. Picture: Google

Foundation named after slave trader Sir John Cass to change its name after 300 years

A foundation named after a slave trader is to change its name. Sir John Cass's Foundation announced the move today (June 16). Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets death toll among highest in the country

Deaths from Covid-19 in east London among highest rates in the country, judging by postcodes. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Bethnal Green woman who has been shielding calls for clarity about new lockdown measures

Bethnal Green freelance artist Sarah Davis, 29, says leaving her home after shielding for 12 weeks during the coronavirus pandemic is

Man found in Poplar with facial injuries after substance thrown at him

The man was found in East India Dock Road. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Payback time for leaseholder caught renting out his Spitalfields council flat as a holiday let

So close to the City... tempting to rent out your council flat as a holiday let. Picture: Google

Foundation named after slave trader Sir John Cass to change its name after 300 years

A foundation named after a slave trader is to change its name. Sir John Cass's Foundation announced the move today (June 16). Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets death toll among highest in the country

Deaths from Covid-19 in east London among highest rates in the country, judging by postcodes. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Bethnal Green woman who has been shielding calls for clarity about new lockdown measures

Bethnal Green freelance artist Sarah Davis, 29, says leaving her home after shielding for 12 weeks during the coronavirus pandemic is

Man found in Poplar with facial injuries after substance thrown at him

The man was found in East India Dock Road. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Three million football fans plan to watch every Premier League game, but a third think it is returning too soon

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Midfielder Jack Wilshere has urged West Ham fans to be heard as they return to action

Fulham’s Kevin McDonald (left) and West Ham United's Jack Wilshere battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at Craven Cottage, London.

Premier League chief excited to see season restart

Youngsters play football outside the Etihad Stadium, ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain

Thunderstorms could cause disruption this afternoon. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Call for action after death of woman, 36, who fell onto tracks at Limehouse DLR

Flora Shen died at Limehouse station after falling from the platform into the path of an oncoming train. Picture: Google
Drive 24