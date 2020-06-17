Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain

Thunderstorms could cause disruption this afternoon. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Thunderstorms and heavy rain could lead to flooding in London and the east of England, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the region until midnight today (Wednesday, June 17), meaning there could be some travel disruption caused by lightning strikes or localised flooding.

There is a risk that homes and businesses in areas prone to flooding could see some damage, and power cuts may occur.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out across many parts of the UK again on Wednesday afternoon.

“Some places will miss them, but where they do occur they will bring torrential downpours with 25 to 35 mm rain falling in an hour and perhaps 50 to 60 mm in 2 to 3 hours in one or two places.

“Lightning and hail will be additional hazards. These showers and thunderstorms will only slowly die out through the evening.”