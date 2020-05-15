Seven arrested including girl, 15, in Mile End dawn raid with loaded gun, drugs and almost £30k seized by police

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15). Picture: MPS Archant

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in which seven people were arrested including a 15 year old girl.

Bricks of suspected heroin and crack cocaine were recovered and about 1,000 wraps of each packaged up. Picture: MPS Bricks of suspected heroin and crack cocaine were recovered and about 1,000 wraps of each packaged up. Picture: MPS

Officers from the Met’s gangs team carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15).

Seven people were detained, four of whom as they attempted to flee. Several hundred grams of drugs were thrown from a balcony in a bid to dispose of it during the raid.

Det Sgt Sam Livesey said: “My team are delighted to have seized such a substantial amount of drugs and a dangerous weapon. This is the result of our hard work and will make London’s streets all the safer.”

A search by officers exposed a large scale drugs operation with several bricks of suspected heroin and crack cocaine recovered and about 1,000 wraps of each packaged up.

Some of the cash seized. Picture: MPS Some of the cash seized. Picture: MPS

A ten-ton press and money counting machine were also seized, as well as about £12,000 in notes and £15,000 in coins.

A loaded 9mm gun with magazine was found in the kitchen, on top of a cooker and wrapped in a towel. It has been taken for analysis.

Six males, believed to be aged in their teens to 20s, and a girl, aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, manufacture of class A drugs and firearms offences.

They are all in custody.

Det Sgt Sam Livesey said: “The gangs taskforce at Central East, covering Hackney and Tower Hamlets, is absolutely committed to targeting the most serious and violent criminals.

“Operations like this are evidence that if you are involved in serious criminality, you can expect to see us at your door soon.”