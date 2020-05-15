Search

Advanced search

Seven arrested including girl, 15, in Mile End dawn raid with loaded gun, drugs and almost £30k seized by police

PUBLISHED: 18:20 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:20 15 May 2020

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15). Picture: MPS

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15). Picture: MPS

Archant

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in which seven people were arrested including a 15 year old girl.

Bricks of suspected heroin and crack cocaine were recovered and about 1,000 wraps of each packaged up. Picture: MPSBricks of suspected heroin and crack cocaine were recovered and about 1,000 wraps of each packaged up. Picture: MPS

Officers from the Met’s gangs team carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15).

Seven people were detained, four of whom as they attempted to flee. Several hundred grams of drugs were thrown from a balcony in a bid to dispose of it during the raid.

Det Sgt Sam Livesey said: “My team are delighted to have seized such a substantial amount of drugs and a dangerous weapon. This is the result of our hard work and will make London’s streets all the safer.”

A search by officers exposed a large scale drugs operation with several bricks of suspected heroin and crack cocaine recovered and about 1,000 wraps of each packaged up.

Some of the cash seized. Picture: MPSSome of the cash seized. Picture: MPS

You may also want to watch:

A ten-ton press and money counting machine were also seized, as well as about £12,000 in notes and £15,000 in coins.

A loaded 9mm gun with magazine was found in the kitchen, on top of a cooker and wrapped in a towel. It has been taken for analysis.

Six males, believed to be aged in their teens to 20s, and a girl, aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, manufacture of class A drugs and firearms offences.

They are all in custody.

Det Sgt Sam Livesey said: “The gangs taskforce at Central East, covering Hackney and Tower Hamlets, is absolutely committed to targeting the most serious and violent criminals.

“Operations like this are evidence that if you are involved in serious criminality, you can expect to see us at your door soon.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Young baker recognised on the streets of Tower Hamlets following successful YouTube channel

Georgie Wright, a 9-year-old baker who has set up his own YouTube channel during the lockdown period. Picture: Jodie Brown

Five arrested in connection with Stepney Green stabbing

Police charge 36-year-old man with Whitechapel robbery. Picture: Met Police

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Seven arrested including girl, 15, in Mile End dawn raid with loaded gun, drugs and almost £30k seized by police

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15). Picture: MPS

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Young baker recognised on the streets of Tower Hamlets following successful YouTube channel

Georgie Wright, a 9-year-old baker who has set up his own YouTube channel during the lockdown period. Picture: Jodie Brown

Five arrested in connection with Stepney Green stabbing

Police charge 36-year-old man with Whitechapel robbery. Picture: Met Police

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Seven arrested including girl, 15, in Mile End dawn raid with loaded gun, drugs and almost £30k seized by police

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15). Picture: MPS

Latest from the East London Advertiser

League Two clubs agree on how to end the season due to coronavirus pandemic

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

National Cricket League keeping member clubs engaged

Action from the National Cricket League

Kane: Players awaiting guidance before deciding on return

England's Harry Kane celebrates (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

FA Whole Game System ‘making grassroots game more effective’

The FA Whole Game System is making things more effective for the grassroots game

Coronavirus: Summer rugby internationals postponed

England's Owen Farrell (left) during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot.
Drive 24