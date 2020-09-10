Discipline hearing clears former east London police officer of misconduct

An ex-police officer has been cleared of claims of professional misconduct when he was serving with the Met in east London.

Kaisser Hussain, who was stationed with the Met’s Central East Basic Command covering Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney, had to attend a two-day misconduct hearing which ended at Scotland Yard yesterday, September 9.

Claims against the former Pc were that he had breached the standards of professional behaviour.

The allegations referred to “authority, respect and courtesy” which were deemed “discreditable conduct”.

But the tribunal has found that there was no misconduct, Scotland Yard confirmed today. No further details were released.