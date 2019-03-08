Search

Silver teaching award for 'good student outcomes' given to New City College

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 01 July 2019

New City’'s head Gerry McDonald ...

New City''s head Gerry McDonald ... "To be ranked alongside well-known universities is a great reward." Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Google

Mike Brooke+Google

The prestigious Teaching and Excellence Framework award has been given to New City College for this year's results published by the Office for Students.

This silver rating recognises that students on higher education courses achieve "excellent outcomes" in moving into jobs and careers or onto further study.

The college campuses at Poplar, Stepney and Shoreditch were praised by the Office for Students for their teaching environment, digital and physical teaching resources and having links with employers.

"To be ranked alongside some well-known universities is a great reward," New City's executive head Gerry McDonald said. "This recognises the efforts our teaching staff put in to really make a difference to our students."

The award assessments highlight examples of good outcomes for students in a diverse range of universities, colleges and other higher education institutions.

The number of higher education institutions which have now received the award has reached 283, with 76 getting gold, 132 receiving silver including New City and 61 with bronze.

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Caretakers on Tower Hamlets council estates sweep up the top housing award

Sweeping clean in the national 'Housing Heroes' awards... apprentice caretaker Amber Crook, one of Tower Hamlets Homes' newest staff members working at Bethnal Green. Picture: Luksana Choudhury

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Police officer charged with assaulting a man during an arrest on the Isle of Dogs

the arrest took place in Millharbour on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

