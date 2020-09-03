Search

Consultation launches on Stepney housing estate transformation

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 September 2020

The Exmouth Estate in Stepney. Picture: Google Maps

Have your say on plans to transform a Stepney housing estate.

Swan Housing Association is inviting people who live on the Exmouth Estate, just off Commercial Road, to share their views on a proposed redevelopment.

A detailed plan is being created but the intention is to create 250 new homes as well as community facilities, new shops and green spaces. There will also be a series of environmental improvements.

Swan has been consulting with those living on or near the estate since October last year, and a second round of consultation events is set to take place from Tuesday, September 8 to Thursday, September 10.

This will take place online due to coronavirus restrictions and is designed to gather feedback on details such as building heights, outdoor spaces and commercial facilities.

For more information and to take part, visit exmouthresidents.co.uk

A planning application is due to be submitted to Tower Hamlets Council early next year.

