Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Extinction Rebellion banners and placards earn place in social history at the V&A Museum

PUBLISHED: 18:00 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 26 July 2019

Environment protesters by Extinction Rebellion in April 2019. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Environment protesters by Extinction Rebellion in April 2019. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Protest banners for the Extinction Rebellion movement with templates to make your own slogans have been acquired by the V&A which is putting them on display at its Childhood Museum in Bethnal Green next month.

Child's hi-vis protest jacket worn at street demo in Dalston. Picture: Terry MatthewsChild's hi-vis protest jacket worn at street demo in Dalston. Picture: Terry Matthews

The collection even includes a child's high-vis jacket worn by a youngster at one peaceful protest street party in Dalston.

But some of the acquisitions and loans went display today, Friday, July 26 at the V&A in South Kensington. They include the "extinction" symbol created by east London street artist ESP in 2011 and adopted last year.

"The strong graphic impact of their symbol has made their 'acts of rebellion' immediately recognisable," the museum's design curator Corinna Gardner explained.

Symbolic banners acquired by V&A for exhibition at Bethnal Green's Childhood Museum. Picture: Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images.Symbolic banners acquired by V&A for exhibition at Bethnal Green's Childhood Museum. Picture: Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images.

"Their design approach relates to earlier protest movements such as the Suffragettes 100 years ago who encouraged wearing purple, green and white to communicate their cause."

The suffragette movement had its roots in the East End when Sylvia Pankhurst set up her Women's Federation headquarters in Old Ford Road, just walking distance from today's V&A Childhood Museum.

The exhibition moves to the museum in Cambridge Heath Road on August 9 and runs until February.

Templated slogans acquired by the V&A are now part of London's social history. Picture: Chris Ratcliffe/Getty ImagesTemplated slogans acquired by the V&A are now part of London's social history. Picture: Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images

It includes the high-vis jacket worn at the Dalston protest in April as well as printing blocks and the "extinction" symbol made of machine-cut ply which was used when protesters made their own flags, posters and banners.

Extinction Rebellion action on climate change has grown into an international movement in 59 countries since its first public action last October calling on the UK government to reduce emissions to zero by 2025.

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Man detained with hospital order by judge after knife attacks at GP surgeries in Bow

Jeffrey Shing-lok Leung, 41, given indefinite hospital order for frenzied knife attacks at two Bow GP surgeries. Picture: Met Police

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Man detained with hospital order by judge after knife attacks at GP surgeries in Bow

Jeffrey Shing-lok Leung, 41, given indefinite hospital order for frenzied knife attacks at two Bow GP surgeries. Picture: Met Police

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s expect Cheltenham will ‘come too soon’ for captain McAnuff

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient set for emotional return to Brisbane Road

Tributes left in the dugout at Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road stadium following the death of Justin Edinburgh (pic: David Mirzoeff/PA Images).

Extinction Rebellion banners and placards earn place in social history at the V&A Museum

Environment protesters by Extinction Rebellion in April 2019. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Bishopsgate Goodsyard developers boost number of ‘affordable’ homes in revised plans

The developers behind Bishopsgate Goodsyard have released details of their revised plans. Picture: Bishopsgate Goodsyard

‘Cable’ fire in Cable Street causes disruption on London Overground at Shadwell

Fire crews arriving at Shadwell Overground station in Cable Street. Picture: LFB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists