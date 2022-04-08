Breaking

Tower Bridge has closed to traffic this morning as two Extinction Rebellion activists dangle from railings on suspension chords in a protest against fossil fuel use.

The activists have unfurled a huge green banner that reads: "End fossil fuels now", and have also released red flares.

A spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion said: “The action has taken place at the gateway to the City of London – the root source of fossil fuel funding in the UK – and on the eve of the April Rebellion, which begins tomorrow at 10am in Hyde Park.”

The group describes the April Rebellion as a period of "civil resistance" and "disruption", running from April 9-17.

Amy Rugg-Easey, who is taking part in the demonstration, said: “I ask myself why I do these things all the time, and the main thing that drives me is that I have tremendous hope and optimism in humanity’s ability to fight the climate crisis – but there are certain people who continue to prevent that for their own profit.”

The Tower Bridge closure has meant long queues for motorists this morning, on surrounding roads such as the East Smithfield (A1203), Tower Hill (A100) and Tooley Street (A200).

The action by Extinction Rebellion, which is calling for an end to all new fossil fuel infrastructure, comes after eight days of disruption at oil facilities by the group and the Just Stop Oil coalition.

The Metropolitan Police have said officers were called to the bridge at 7.30am this morning.

Video shared by the Daily Mail shows officers standing on the bridge as a protester abseils off the side.

The action follows chancellor Rishi Sunak requesting the Bank of England's support for the government's new energy strategy, including investment in North Sea gas and oil projects.

Extinction Rebellion has previously targeted Tower Bridge, with 11 people arrested following a protest last August.

Amelia Halls, 23, of Extinction Rebellion, said: “It should come as no surprise that people are choosing to take action like this.

"Scientists are telling us that we cannot continue to invest in fossil fuels if we want to have a livable planet, and are risking their freedom to make the government listen."

