Salvage mission undr way to recover crashed RAF Marham Lightning jet

F35 Lightning jets at RAF Marham will be equipped with a new missile which can hit its target from 85 miles away - Credit: Ian Burt

A salvage mission is under way to recover an F35 Lightning stealth fighter from RAF Marham which crashed into the sea, to protect its top-secret technology.

The pilot ejected safely after the £100m warplane got into difficulty shorty after taking off from the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth at around 10am UK time on Wednesday.

It was one of eight Lightnings from the RAF's 617 Dambusters Squadron, which have been taking part in a deployment through the Indian Ocean to the Pacific on board the Royal Navy's 65,000-tone flagship since it set sail in May.

And then there were 47 in total (so far)... I've been saying for a while vis no of fast jets required for long term fleet viability. Attrition in peacetime does happen, esp. in carrier aviation. Nothing needs to be wrong with the jet, the pilot or the concept, it's just a reality https://t.co/r6OfPIFW7U pic.twitter.com/o7bjNzlMx9 — Justin Bronk (@Justin_Br0nk) November 17, 2021

The Ministry of Defence said the incident happened "during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean" and the pilot had returned safely to the ship.

Justin Bronk, research fellow for airpower and technology at defence think tank the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), said: "However advanced an aircraft is, flying fast jets is inherently risky, doubly so off an aircraft carrier deck.

"All air forces lose aircraft over the lifetime of fleets, the UK has been lucky that we haven't lost one yet.

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth harbour after being delayed due to the crew being tested for coronavirus. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire - Credit: PA

"Carrier aviation is a higher risk because aircraft movements on deck take place in a much smaller, confined space.

"If something goes wrong, there may not be any options to divert."

An investigation into the cause of the crash is now under way. Recovering the jet will be key to identifying what went wrong.

F35 Lightning jets from RAF Marham-based 617 "Dambusters" Squadron are among the aircraft on board the carrier - Credit: POPhot Jay Allen/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

The Ministry of Defence will also want to prevent the aircraft, which crashed in international waters, from falling into foreign hands.

The F-35 bristles with top-secret technology which enables it to fly at supersonic speeds unseen by radar.

"The process will be to try to recover it if they can." said Mr Bronk. "If not, the process will be to destroy it."

The crash has also sparked questions over whether the UK government's decision to buy 48 F-35s will be enough to ensure a sustainable force in the face of so-called attrition of aircraft lost to peace-time accidents.

Good news that pilot is safe (well done @MB_EjectEject). However, small numbers of UK F35B, with no provision for training or combat losses, brings the fragility of the force, and combat air in general, in to stark relief. https://t.co/qFEDC5QKLH — Greg Bagwell (@gregbagwell) November 17, 2021

Fellow RUSI fellow and former commanding officer at RAF Marham Greg Bagwell said on social media: "Good news that pilot is safe. However, small numbers of UK F35B, with no provision for training or combat losses, brings the fragility of the force, and combat air in general, into stark relief."



