Search

Advanced search

Tower Hamlets could lose £3m a year in government funding says council

PUBLISHED: 12:30 22 February 2020

Mayor John Biggs says the governments Fair Funding review will 'funnel money away from Tower Hamlets into leafy Tory shires like Hampshire and Sussex'. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mayor John Biggs says the governments Fair Funding review will 'funnel money away from Tower Hamlets into leafy Tory shires like Hampshire and Sussex'. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

A reallocation of council funding could see Tower Hamlets lose more than £3million a year, councillors have warned.

Under the government's review of the local authority funding formula some areas of high deprivation, such as Tower Hamlets, could see millions slashed from their budgets, analysis commissioned by the Local Government Association found.

It is estimated that the "fair funding review" would wipe £3.1m from Tower Hamlets' government grant.

On Wednesday, February 19 the council passed its budget for the year ahead, raising council tax by 3.99 per cent.

You may also want to watch:

Mayor John Biggs said the town hall already faces having to make £39m of cuts by 2023.

He said: "The government's Fair Funding review will not mean a fairer way of funding local councils but will instead funnel money away from Tower Hamlets into leafy Tory shires like Hampshire and Sussex.

"These figures from the LGA are based solely on what the Fair Funding Review might mean for social care funding, but they reveal the government's plans to cut council budgets in inner London and redistribute the cash elsewhere. This estimated £3m cut for Tower Hamlets is just the tip of the iceberg and it signals a much larger cut yet to come."

Indicative allocations of how much each UK council will get in central government funding are due to be published in the spring.

A spokesman said: "Funding allocations for adult social care should be fair and based on the best available evidence."

Most Read

Youngsters encouraged to ditch crime for cash at Petticoat Lane market event

Faron Alex Paul from Cockney Pride. Picture: Faron Alex Paul

Woman in serious condition after Shadwell crash

The crash happened in Commercial Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tower Hamlets Council refuses to reconsider plans to close down East End’s oldest school

Laura Gibson said she now two weeks to find a new school for her 13-year-old daughter Alicia. Picture: LDRS

TfL workers at Blackwall Tunnel set to strike

The Blackwall tunnel Picture: Google Maps

Violent Barking Riverside burglar jailed after being caught during South Woodford home invasion by retired Tower Hamlets police sergeant

David Hansen, of Lawes Way, Barking Riverside, has been jailed for nine years for carrying out an aggravated burglary in South Woodford. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Youngsters encouraged to ditch crime for cash at Petticoat Lane market event

Faron Alex Paul from Cockney Pride. Picture: Faron Alex Paul

Woman in serious condition after Shadwell crash

The crash happened in Commercial Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tower Hamlets Council refuses to reconsider plans to close down East End’s oldest school

Laura Gibson said she now two weeks to find a new school for her 13-year-old daughter Alicia. Picture: LDRS

TfL workers at Blackwall Tunnel set to strike

The Blackwall tunnel Picture: Google Maps

Violent Barking Riverside burglar jailed after being caught during South Woodford home invasion by retired Tower Hamlets police sergeant

David Hansen, of Lawes Way, Barking Riverside, has been jailed for nine years for carrying out an aggravated burglary in South Woodford. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Tower Hamlets could lose £3m a year in government funding says council

Mayor John Biggs says the governments Fair Funding review will 'funnel money away from Tower Hamlets into leafy Tory shires like Hampshire and Sussex'. Picture: Mike Brooke

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Wet but getting brighter

Londoners will face miserable weather this weekend (Picture: PA Images)

Essex sign Henriques for T20 Blast

Australia's Moises Henriques

Fredericks injury blow for West Ham boss Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

East London Football Podcast: Hammerhead out, a robust Leyton Orient chat and Essex Senior Cup glory

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
Drive 24