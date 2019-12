Appeal for help to find girl, 16, missing from her East End home

Farida Begum was reported missing from her home. Picture: MPS Archant

An appeal has been launched for help finding a missing girl.

Police are concerned for missing 16-year old Farida Begum reported missing from her home. If seen please contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 19MIS050848.