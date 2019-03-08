Faulty DLR train causes severe delays for commuters
PUBLISHED: 08:49 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 08 May 2019
DLR
Commuters are facing severe delays on the Docklands Light Railway this morning because of a faulty train.
There is disruption along the line from Bank and Tower Gateway to Canning Town in the east and Crossharbour in the south,
Passengers are advised to use other routes, such as the Jubilee line, until the broken down train is removed from the line.
Other branches of the network are reported to be running as normal.