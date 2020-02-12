We are now faced with five more years of hardship

New Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum, will 'hold this Tory government to account'. Archant

***

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I am grateful of people of Poplar and Limehouse for electing me.

I will strive for a society that serves everyone regardless of their background.

You may also want to watch:

I feel proud of what Jeremy Corbyn achieved in shifting the debate on austerity and public ownership towards a vision of a fairer and more equal society.

It is, however, heart-breaking that we are now faced with five more years of more hardship which will be devastating for my constituents, where we have the highest rate of child poverty in the country. The East End has always been a bedrock of diversity and resilience.

So many new Labour MPs like me are working class, women and from ethnic minority backgrounds with lived experiences of the challenges here.

It is in this spirit that I will hold this Tory government to account over the next five years - in parliament, on the picket lines and in demonstrations.