Opinion: Striking how little council has done to generate more income

Cllr Andrew Wood, Canary Wharf ward. Picture: MIKE BROOKE Mike Brooke

The Tower Hamlets portion of your council tax will go up by 3.99 per cent from this April, 1.99pc is for inflation (now 1.5pc) and 2pc is for adult social care. Over five years council tax will have gone up by 18.4pc in total.

The council will also receive £22 million next year in New Homes Bonus from the government (we get a bonus for every new home built). Yet the council barely mention this fact nor the extra money we now get from business rates (a tax on commercial property) nor the huge sums received from developers.

The council only talk about the cuts in the main government grant due to austerity.

But it is striking how little the council has done to generate additional income or to share costs with other neighbouring councils.

They just keep increasing council tax above the annual increase in local wages, making it more expensive.