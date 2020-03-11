Opinion: We survived the blitz, so we can survive coronavirus too

Cllr Rabina Khan is encouraging the 'blitz spirit' when dealing with coronavirus. Archant

NHS England confirmed Tower Hamlets has its first case of Covid-19 and on Monday my surgery was inundated with questions about this.

The best way to deal with the current coronavirus health situation is to stay calm and follow the basic advice given by our amazing NHS.

Wash your hands with soap and water often and for at least 20 seconds each time and wash your hands when you get home or into work.

Use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available and cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze. And put used tissues in the bin straight away, wash your hands afterwards.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with your hands (trickier to do than you think) but very important.

East Enders survived the blitz during the Second World War and we can deal with Coronavirus too.

We must follow the NHS advice to keep well.