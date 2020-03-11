Search

Advanced search

Opinion: We survived the blitz, so we can survive coronavirus too

PUBLISHED: 08:30 14 March 2020

Cllr Rabina Khan is encouraging the 'blitz spirit' when dealing with coronavirus.

Cllr Rabina Khan is encouraging the 'blitz spirit' when dealing with coronavirus.

Archant

NHS England confirmed Tower Hamlets has its first case of Covid-19 and on Monday my surgery was inundated with questions about this.

The best way to deal with the current coronavirus health situation is to stay calm and follow the basic advice given by our amazing NHS.

Wash your hands with soap and water often and for at least 20 seconds each time and wash your hands when you get home or into work.

You may also want to watch:

Use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available and cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze. And put used tissues in the bin straight away, wash your hands afterwards.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with your hands (trickier to do than you think) but very important.

East Enders survived the blitz during the Second World War and we can deal with Coronavirus too.

We must follow the NHS advice to keep well.

Most Read

Patient at The Royal London Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Mike Brooke

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Tower Hamlets

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Man found dead in Bow after falling ill

A man was found dead in Caxton Road, Bow, after becoming unwell. Picture: Google

Three people stabbed in Bow

Three people were stabbed in Alfred Street, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Number of coronavirus cases in Tower Hamlets increases to four

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Most Read

Patient at The Royal London Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Mike Brooke

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Tower Hamlets

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Man found dead in Bow after falling ill

A man was found dead in Caxton Road, Bow, after becoming unwell. Picture: Google

Three people stabbed in Bow

Three people were stabbed in Alfred Street, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Number of coronavirus cases in Tower Hamlets increases to four

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

ElShorbagy wins St. James’s Place Canary Wharf Classic in thriller

Mohamed ElShorbagy in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Dubois to start Boxing Road to Tokyo event

Daniel Dubois and Caroline Dubois (pic Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

‘Game Changer’ looks to get more girls involved in sport

England's Rachel Burford (right) and France's Rose Thomas compete during the Old Mutual Wealth Series match at Twickenham Stoop

Opinion: We survived the blitz, so we can survive coronavirus too

Cllr Rabina Khan is encouraging the 'blitz spirit' when dealing with coronavirus.

Coronavirus: How do I self-isolate at home after showing symptoms of Covid-19?

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA
Drive 24