Search

Advanced search

Opinion: Very concerning rise in hate crime over recent years

PUBLISHED: 08:30 19 October 2019

City & East AM Unmesh Desai has been celebrating with young achievers as well as tackling the rise in hate crime.

City & East AM Unmesh Desai has been celebrating with young achievers as well as tackling the rise in hate crime.

Archant

At the start of the month, I attended New City College's Student Achievement Awards ceremony and it was fantastic to see a further education campus in Tower Hamlets making such a positive difference to the lives of young and adult learners alike.

During the evening, I was joined by Hackney's and Tower Hamlets' respective mayors, Phillip Glanville and John Biggs, as students from a diverse range of backgrounds were presented with certificates.

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere, I recently helped to launch the London Assembly's Hate Crime report at Chelsea FC with ex-West Ham, Chelsea and England striker Carlton Cole.

There has been a very concerning rise in hate crime over recent years, with an average of fifty incidents being reported across the capital every day.

The report, which has been published on the GLA website, makes several recommendations on what more could be done by the Mayor of London and the Met to tackle the issue.

Most Read

Man, 23, found stabbed in Bethnal Green

A 23-year old man was found stabbed in Cambridge Heath Road this morning. Picture: Google

Rush hour chaos as Central line suspended

The Central line has been hit by severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Muslim charity lashes back at regulator after cash seized at border

Human Aid UK's chairman Nur Choudhury, left, said the charity had its bank accounts closed during the Commission's last intervention. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Man dead after Isle of Dogs flat fire

The block of flats on Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs, where the fire took hold. Picture: Google.

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Man, 23, found stabbed in Bethnal Green

A 23-year old man was found stabbed in Cambridge Heath Road this morning. Picture: Google

Rush hour chaos as Central line suspended

The Central line has been hit by severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Muslim charity lashes back at regulator after cash seized at border

Human Aid UK's chairman Nur Choudhury, left, said the charity had its bank accounts closed during the Commission's last intervention. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Man dead after Isle of Dogs flat fire

The block of flats on Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs, where the fire took hold. Picture: Google.

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Opinion: Very concerning rise in hate crime over recent years

City & East AM Unmesh Desai has been celebrating with young achievers as well as tackling the rise in hate crime.

Basketball: Lions add Toluwase and Dang-Akodo

London Lions head coach Vince Macaulay (pic Graham Hodges)

The East London Football Podcast

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

World Cup: England must ‘fight until the end’

England's Owen Farrell (right) and Ben Youngs during a training session (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Cricket: Ten Doeschate extends Essex stay

Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate with the County Championship Trophy (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists