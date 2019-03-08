Opinion: Very concerning rise in hate crime over recent years

City & East AM Unmesh Desai has been celebrating with young achievers as well as tackling the rise in hate crime. Archant

At the start of the month, I attended New City College's Student Achievement Awards ceremony and it was fantastic to see a further education campus in Tower Hamlets making such a positive difference to the lives of young and adult learners alike.

During the evening, I was joined by Hackney's and Tower Hamlets' respective mayors, Phillip Glanville and John Biggs, as students from a diverse range of backgrounds were presented with certificates.

Elsewhere, I recently helped to launch the London Assembly's Hate Crime report at Chelsea FC with ex-West Ham, Chelsea and England striker Carlton Cole.

There has been a very concerning rise in hate crime over recent years, with an average of fifty incidents being reported across the capital every day.

The report, which has been published on the GLA website, makes several recommendations on what more could be done by the Mayor of London and the Met to tackle the issue.