Opinion: Squeezed after decade of Tory austerity

PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 January 2020

Mayor John Biggs is proud of acheivements despite Tory austerity. Picture: LBTH

Mayor John Biggs is proud of acheivements despite Tory austerity. Picture: LBTH

Archant

We have just published the council's draft budget and do so at a time of massive uncertainty with the general election delaying government decisions about future funding, and continued uncertainty around Brexit.

The new government has promised an end to austerity but seems disinterested in London, so I am not holding my breath and assume it will be tough until we hear otherwise.

Ten years of austerity have left councils facing a financial squeeze. This is particularly the case in Tower Hamlets where our population has grown faster than anywhere else in the country. Demand for services is increasing while funding is failing to keep up.

But we have plenty to be proud of - we have protected frontline services, helped those on lower incomes through our Tackling Poverty Fund, invested in new affordable homes and in a better environment, whether it's safer streets, improved parks or our Breathe Clean campaign to improve air quality and health. We remain the most exciting, striving, place to be.

