Opinion: Brexit continues to bring significant uncertainty for businesses

City & East AM Unmesh Desai

December's election result will have implications for London's communities, accentuated by Britain's departure from the EU.

Unfortunately, the government's plans for Brexit are continuing to bring significant uncertainty for the capital's businesses and for EU Londoners.

From City Hall, I will play my part in ensuring that workers' rights are protected, the status of EU Londoners is secured

and our environmental protections and security services are defended.

I marked Holocaust Memorial Day in the borough by participating in a walk around the old Jewish neighbourhood in Whitechapel.

It was fascinating to hear about the deep roots of the community in the old East End, which in recent history, were most powerfully exhibited in the Battle of Cable Street.

It was an also honour to join local resident, Dan Jones, whose father was a junior prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials of Nazi war criminals.

Finally, I successfully lobbied for the Bishopsgate Shipyard development consultation to be extended.