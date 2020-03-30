Advertiser letters: Crime stories and resident associations

London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, wants to hear real crime stories. Picture: PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

Letters, contributions and comments sent to the Advertiser this week.

Every crime story matters

Shaun Bailey AM, Conservative candidate for mayor of London, writes:

This week, Sadiq Khan launched his Mayoral campaign and didn't even mention crime as an issue.

I'm sure readers will know that knife crime in London has hit a record high and murder rates are at an 11 year high.

I know soaring levels of crime is a top concern for Londoners and it's my number one priority. It's clear the mayor doesn't want his record on crime discussed in this election,

but I've had enough of standing by and letting victims of crime go unheard.

I'm making a public appeal to hear your readers' experiences of crime in London. I want to hear from Londoners directly, whether it's to tell me their house was burgled, or their phone was stolen, or they don't feel safe walking home from the tube - I want to know. Every crime story matters. And every victim of crime should be heard.

I want to be a platform for Londoners. We must make London safe, and part of triggering that change is hearing from your readers and understanding what they think needs to be done.

So I'm asking your readers to share their stories by sending me an email at shaun@shaunforlondon.uk or at fb.com/ShaunBaileyUK/.

Networking

Pat Turnbull and Pauline Hutchison, Tenant and Resident Association (TRA) representatives from Hackney and Hammersmith & Fulham and London Tenants Federation (LTF) representatives, write:

As Tenant and Resident Association (TRA) representatives, we've always found that having other TRAs to share and exchange with and learn from has given us the best possible support in our efforts to get a good service from our landlords.

We are going to hold two networking meetings a year, discussing issues brought up by social housing tenants.

If you are a TRA, tenant managed organisation (TMO) or co-op representative, it would be really helpful if you would complete our survey, which can be found through a link on the homepage of our website at londontenants.org. The deadline for responding is March 30, 2020.

For more information please email info@londontenants.org