Advertiser letters: Hate Crime Awareness Week, Reuse Revolution and environment bill

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

Hate crime affects us all

Superintendent Waheed Khan, The Met's Lead Responsible Officer (LRO) for hate crime, writes:

Hate Crime Awareness Week (October 12 - 19) is a national week of action, which takes place every October to raise awareness of hate crime.

It aims to bring people together to stand in solidarity with those affected by hate crime, support them and raise awareness, as well as prevent hate crime with our communities across London

and challenge hate crime in all its forms.

London is such a diverse and tolerant city, but too many still feel marginalised, or worse intimidated to go about their daily lives due to their race, faith, sexual orientation, gender or disability.

Hate crime affects people from all walks of life, and impacts on communities across London.

The Met has seen an increase in the reporting of all types of hate crime, and this rise is in part due to the growing willingness of victims to report crime and improved awareness by police.

We have also seen a sharp increase in hate crimes perpetrated online, and the Met works with online platforms to identify offensive content and the people who post it, and progress investigations.

We would urge hate crime victims who have not spoken to police to come forward and tell us about incidents so they can be fully investigated."

Anyone who believes that they have been the victim of a hate crime is asked to call police on 101 or by tweeting @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Join the Reuse Revolution

Allison Swaine-Hughes, retail director, British Heart Foundation (BHF), writes:

Last year the British Heart Foundation rescued 74,000 tonnes of items from landfill due to the generous donations of our supporters.

But we know that there are still so many more sofas, side boards and beds out there that aren't yet ready for the tip and could provide an ideal and affordable answer for those looking to furnish their home on a budget.

This month we are asking the public to join the Reuse Revolution and shop, upcycle or donate their second hand furniture while

helping to raise funds for life-saving research in to heart and

circulatory disease. You can simply call your local shop to arrange a free donation.

For further information on the Reuse Revolution and information about how to locate your nearest BHF shop, please visit bhf.org.uk/ReuseRevolution

Queen's environment bill

Cllr Julian Bell, chairman, London Councils' Transport and Environment Committee, writes:

We welcome the Environment Bill announced in the Queen's Speech on Monday. Air pollution in the capital is a silent killer and we need to ensure that producers pay for disposing of the packaging they create. New legislation that provides London boroughs with improved powers and resources is essential if we are to deal with these challenges.

We want the new Bill to support the boroughs to tackle air pollution more effectively. Our priorities include introducing powers to tackle idling vehicles and crack down on other sources of harmful emissions such as wood burning stoves.