Advertiser letters: Council not digital only and diabetics on holiday

PUBLISHED: 08:30 07 July 2019

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs reassures residents that council is not going online only. Picture: LBTH

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

Digital only plans not true

John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets, writes:

In response to recent articles, please be reassured it's not true that the council is 'making everyone go online'. Unlike many other councils, which made the switch to digital a few years ago, Tower Hamlets will continue to offer face-to-face support at Idea Stores and One Stop Shop Bethnal Green.

Our annual residents' survey revealed 92 per cent of people in Tower Hamlets have access to the internet and more people are choosing to bank and shop online.

What we are doing is making life easier for residents by making services accessible online. Our digital hubs at the Idea Stores will offer residents access to free Wi-Fi, free use of tablets and scanners. Staff will be on hand to help residents access services.

You can still call the council by phone - in fact we've made it easier with one central number - 020 7364 5000. Residents can also visit One Stop Shop Bethnal Green if they require extra support.

In addition, the council will also be offering a series of free classes and talks at all of our digital hubs where residents can learn basic IT skills, which will benefit them in all aspects of their digital life .

This change isn't about removing face- to-face contact, it's about giving people more choice around how they access services and manage lives.

Diabetes on holiday

Jenny Hirst, InDependent Diabetes Trust (IDDT), writes:

As summer is with us, many of your readers may be looking forward to holidays whether in this country or abroad and some of your readers with diabetes may be anxious, especially if it is the first time going on holiday since they were diagnosed with diabetes.

The security at airports and on flights means that carrying injection devices, blood glucose testing kit and insulin on planes requires prior arrangements to be made.

The InDependent Diabetes Trust [IDDT], a charity for people with diabetes and their families provides a Holiday Information Pack with tips on looking after diabetes in hot weather, foot care while on holiday, carrying tablets and insulin to other countries.

To get a free copy, contact IDDT on 01604 622837, email enquiries@iddtinternational.org or write to IDDT, PO Box 294, Northampton NN1 4XS.

