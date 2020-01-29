Search

Advertiser letters: London's green energy and Motability vehicles

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 February 2020

London Mayor Sadiq Khan formally launched London Power, which is owned by City Hall. Picture: LONDON ASSEMBLY

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

Green power to the people

Unmesh Desai, London Assembly Member for City and East, writes:

Last week marked Big Energy Saving week and as winter continues to bite, we must remember the million Londoners trapped in fuel poverty and often left with the choice of heating their homes or putting food on the table.

It's crucial we provide a helping hand to families struggling with their fuel bills, and so I welcome the recent launch of London Power - City Hall's own energy company.

We're told that, by offering fairer tariffs, London Power could save the average household paying by direct debit, £300 each year, or £160 a year for those using pre-payment metres.

It is also positive that any profits made by City Hall will also be reinvested back into community projects aimed at supporting fuel poor Londoners and tackling the climate emergency.

I know that many Londoners share the mayor's ambition to make our city zero-carbon by 2030. The fact, that all the electricity generated will be supplied by renewable sources - such as the sun, wind and water - should go some way to helping us to achieve that.

I would urge all local people to look into switching to London Power (mylondonpower.com) or Barking & Dagenham's Beam Energy (beamenergy.co.uk).

Motability vehicles

June Bennett, Benefit Answers, writes:

Are you one of the 101,000 people who have lost their Motability vehicle after a DLA to PIP reassessment?

It's all about distances and the fact that people who qualified for DLA find that the distance they say they manage to walk no longer leads to an equivalent rate of PIP, so they lose their car.

If you have already lost your vehicle there still may be time to challenge the decision or to appeal to a tribunal.

If you have just started the process with a PIP form to complete or have just had a decision help is at hand.

For further information contact Benefit Answers on 0330 223 4773 or email info@benefitanswers.co.uk

