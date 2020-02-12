Advertiser letters: Peter Sargent, Heart Heroes and tech for diabetics

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

Remembering butcher Peter Sargent

Malcolm Landau, writes:

The announcement in the obituary column of your edition on January 16 about the sudden and untimely death of Peter Sargent came as a great shock to all who knew him at Bay View Apartments, Woolacombe, North Devon, where he and his wife Jackie shared a holiday apartment.

He was a lovely man; a cheeky, chirpy chap, full of funny anecdotes about his butcher's shop in the East End of London.

He will be greatly missed, to say nothing about the fillet steaks and other meat he provided free of charge at our annual barbecue!

Yours in disbelief and great sympathy.

Searching for Heart Heroes

Carolan Davidge, interim chief executive, British Heart Foundation (BHF), writes:

The British Heart Foundation will host its third national Heart Hero Awards ceremony this year.

Our event last year was a fantastic and emotional night which celebrated winners and nominees from different walks of life and from every part of the UK. They ranged from inspirational children to remarkable fundraisers and heroic individuals who stepped up to save the life of a stranger using CPR. Each winner and nominee shared a spirit that embodies all that is best about the UK.

We know there are many more unsung Heart Heroes out there and we want to shine a light on their selfless achievements. This will help the BHF raise awareness of the need for continued funding to bring new hope to the seven million people in the UK who are living with conditions such as stroke, coronary heart disease, vascular dementia and diabetes.

That's why we are calling on your readers to make a valuable nomination for the Heart Hero Awards 2020.

A 'Heart Hero' can be anyone from a nurse or doctor working in the field of heart disease to a young person with heart disease that has shown incredible courage and determination.

Those shortlisted will be invited to a glitzy awards ceremony in London in September, when the winners will be announced.

There are three categories open for public nominations: My Healthcare Hero, Inspiration and the Young Heart Hero Award (under 18).

Entries close on Saturday, February 29 - we wish everyone the best of luck with their entries!

- To find out more about the categories or to make a nomination, visit bhf.org.uk/heartheroes

Diabetes tech must be more accessible

Roz Rosenblatt, London head, Diabetes UK, writes:

We know that diabetes technology, like Flash glucose monitoring, continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pumps can greatly improve people's health and quality of life. But too many people still don't have access to the technology they need to best manage their condition.

Shockingly, in some areas of the UK, only 5 per cent of people with type 1 diabetes can access Flash, compared with more than 70pc in other areas.

What's more, we're seeing growing numbers of people with type 2 diabetes self-funding Flash because the technology isn't available to them on the NHS.

People with and affected by diabetes have told us they want to see better access to diabetes technology. And we agree. But now we want to hear about your experiences.

- So talk to us. Our survey at - smartsurvey.co.uk/s/diabetestech - is now live, and is open until March 1.