Search

Advanced search

Advertiser letters: Time Out Market and run for bowel cancer

PUBLISHED: 08:30 12 January 2020

Aerial shot of proposed Time Out Market at 106 Commercial Street. Picture: JEREMY FREEDMAN

Aerial shot of proposed Time Out Market at 106 Commercial Street. Picture: JEREMY FREEDMAN

Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

Market proposal concerns

David Donoghue, vice chairman, The Spitalfields Society, writes:

I am writing on behalf of The Spitalfields Society which represents over 150 local tenants and families in the residential area immediately surrounding the proposed site of Time Out Market planning application, 106 Commercial Street (Ref: PA/19/02404).

There is an enormous concern over the proposal amongst neighbours, particularly since the scheme has already been refused by both planning and licensing.

The revised proposal is only a very marginal improvement on the previously rejected one, but in some respects is far worse.

It has totally failed to meet a large number of critical community and safety objections that will adversely affect residents' lives as follows:

The application is in the middle of the Cumulative Impact Zone (CIZ) which was set up by Tower Hamlets specifically to reduce the cumulative adverse impact and ASB of ever increasing licensed premises and ASB incidents in the area.

The venue still proposes to pack 350 customers plus numerous staff into a lively, crowded and noisy party atmosphere. This will invariably contribute to a large increase in ASB and worse, will severely compromise the residential amenity and the management and welfare of the existing nearby pub and restaurant operations.

The proposal will create further congestion on the tightly packed pavement and adjacent roads.

The lack of any parking, dropping off points, delivery bays, traffic control etc will cause disruption, collisions, congestion and ASB.

The loss of the stone ramps that served the various levels of stabling within this historic building is highly damaging. They must be preserved.

You may also want to watch:

There are many alternative and available sites that do not suffer from the above problems.

The proposed site is more suitable as a non-drinking venue for retail or office use for which there is known demand.

Please note that the saturation of the area with food and alcohol outlets, coupled with the recent large increase in the number of Old Spitalfields Market drinking spaces is leading to an unacceptable number of visitors thronging our already overcrowded narrow pavements, busy roads and perilous crossings.

Relevant too is the inadequacy of fire exits: onto Hanbury Street obstructed by wheely bins with rubbish, and into Puma Court through the almshouses occupied by a mix of vulnerable elders with mobility problems and families with young children.

Please note we wish to be represented at any Planning Committee hearing.

Why not take up running challenge?

Sean Fletcher, presenter of Countryfile and Good Morning Britain and Bowel Cancer UK ambassador, writes:

What's your New Year's resolution? If you're looking to take up running or aiming for a new personal best and you want to do it whilst helping to save lives, then we've got a challenge for you.

This January, Bowel Cancer UK is launching Challenge 2020. A virtual run you can take at your own pace. All abilities are welcome.

Each kilometre you finish represents a person whose life has been affected by bowel cancer. With 42,000 people diagnosed each other, 268,000 living with the disease and 16,000 sadly dying from bowel cancer every year.

But with your help, we can change this and stop people dying of bowel cancer.

- Sign up today on Bowel Cancer UK's website: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/challenge2020

Most Read

Dan Farson’s old Waterman’s Arms pub on Isle of Dogs gets £600k makeover

How Dan Farson's original Waterman's Arms will look when it reopens on the Isle of Dogs at Easter. Picture: Star Pubs

Sentenced: Man who stabbed women in unprovoked attacks in Old Ford

Ivor Collingwood-Williams of Garrison Road, Old Ford, was convicted of two counts of GBH and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. Picture: MPS

Tower Hamlets Council to blame after homeless pregnant woman left to sleep on floor of unfurnished flat for a month

A homeless pregnant woman who went to Tower Hamlets for help was left sleeping on the floor of an unfurnished flat for a month. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Met Police sergeant who ‘stole from the dead’

Ex police sergeant Graeme Willliams, 66, stole from estates of dead people. Picture: Met Police

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

Most Read

Dan Farson’s old Waterman’s Arms pub on Isle of Dogs gets £600k makeover

How Dan Farson's original Waterman's Arms will look when it reopens on the Isle of Dogs at Easter. Picture: Star Pubs

Sentenced: Man who stabbed women in unprovoked attacks in Old Ford

Ivor Collingwood-Williams of Garrison Road, Old Ford, was convicted of two counts of GBH and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. Picture: MPS

Tower Hamlets Council to blame after homeless pregnant woman left to sleep on floor of unfurnished flat for a month

A homeless pregnant woman who went to Tower Hamlets for help was left sleeping on the floor of an unfurnished flat for a month. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Met Police sergeant who ‘stole from the dead’

Ex police sergeant Graeme Willliams, 66, stole from estates of dead people. Picture: Met Police

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Essex FA seek Wildcats Centre applicants before deadline

The Essex FA have reminded anyone wishing to apply to run a Wildcats Centre in the county to do so before the end of the month

Advertiser letters: Time Out Market and run for bowel cancer

Aerial shot of proposed Time Out Market at 106 Commercial Street. Picture: JEREMY FREEDMAN

League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Grimsby 1

Lee Angol fires goalwards (pic Simon O'Connor)

Essex FA to host referee courses across county

The Essex FA are hosting referee courses across the county

Female-friendly football event in Ilford

The Essex FA are running a female-friendly club training event in Ilford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists