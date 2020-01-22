Advertiser letters: Westferry Printworks and World Cancer Day

Isle of Dogs Westferry scheme gets government go-ahead for 1,500 homes with six towers despite Tower Hamlets rejection. Picture: MACE Mace

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

Local democracy overruled

Unmesh Desai, London Assembly Member for City and East, writes:

It has been very disappointing to see that the controversial Westferry Printworks scheme has been forced through by the secretary of state (Advertiser).

This decision comes despite significant local and political opposition due to many concerns about the scale and density of the development and the potential impact on the Isle of Dogs community. This is despite the independent planning inspector recommending that the proposal be refused and the decision by Tower Hamlets council that it would not grant planning permission.

Furthermore, the secretary of state's intervention means the Mayor of London can no longer consider the decision as would be the case for other applications of this scale.

It is disgraceful that the government has run roughshod over local democracy in this way.

In 2016, in his last week as Mayor of London, Boris Johnson hastily granted the initial approval for the scheme.

Since then, it has already had an adverse effect upon the health of local residents, with the demolition phase of the project leading to residents of Millwall's Barkantine estate being hit with harmful clouds of dust.

The new scheme will include buildings up to 50 per cent taller than previously permitted, including one 46-storey tower.

Whilst the significant need for more homes in East London should be acknowledged, it is crucial that growth and development works in the interests of the whole community.

World Cancer Day

Helen Lam, CLIC Sargent Fundraising & Engagement Manager, London and Middlesex, writes:

I want to let readers know that World Cancer Day 2020 is fast approaching on February 4, which is a great time to raise funds and vital awareness locally for children and young people with cancer.

Cancer doesn't care about your education, your plans, your future. It can turn up at any time. That's why CLIC Sargent is here to stop it destroying young lives.

With your support this World Cancer Day, CLIC Sargent, the UK's leading cancer charity for children and young people, can reach more families and help minimise the damage cancer causes to young people.

We need volunteers to help collect donations in Stamford Hill and Stratford Morrisons from February 1 - 4, 2020.

Doing bucket collections is fun and rewarding - especially when you do it with friends.