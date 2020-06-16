Search

Opinion: UK police must be accountable too

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 June 2020

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse

There are growing fears of a second peak of infections, as the lockdown restrictions are eased.

Schools should not be reopened unless it is safe to do so. Lives should not be put at risk by the pressure to return to unsafe conditions.

It is clear that protective equipment is vital to protect workers like Belly Mujinga, whose family is quite rightly now calling for justice.

Many feel anger and hurt in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. I therefore unequivocally condemn Trump’s reaction to the anti-racist protests.

It is important that the police in the UK too are accountable and that unjust practices – like stop and search – are ended.

Similarly, we need answers as to why it has taken months for the government to formally recognise the disproportionate effect of Covid-19 on black, Asian and minority ethnic people and what action is now being taken.

