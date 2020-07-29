Search

Investigation needed into crane tragedy

PUBLISHED: 08:30 01 August 2020

MP Apsana Begum is fighting for victims of crane collapse.

Archant

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the crane collapse at the beginning of July - especially with the family and loved ones of June Harvey, who tragically lost her life.

I am doing what I can to ensure those who no longer have access to their homes and belongings as a result are being supported properly. Moving forward, there must be a full investigation.

It is also critical that government continue to be held to account regarding the Westferry Printworks debacle which is further evidence that the Tories are more interested in serving billionaires rather than local people.

Building safety and residents’ rights are an ongoing cause for concern given that buildings covered in unsafe cladding have still not had it removed. It is vital communities are empowered and involved in decision making processes around local planning and building safety.

