Canary Wharf signs deal for new Third Space fitness club

PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 February 2019

Fitness club planned at new Wood Wharf district at Canary Wharf. Picture: Jamie McGregor-Smith

Jamie McGregor-Smith

A deal to open a huge 40,000sq ft health club in east London’s new Wood Wharf district has been signed by Canary Wharf Group with a fitness club chain.

Wood Wharf, east London's newest district next to the iconic Canary Wharf. Picture: Stanton WilliamsWood Wharf, east London's newest district next to the iconic Canary Wharf. Picture: Stanton Williams

Third Space Wood Wharf opens in 2021 with its main space to include a freestanding athletic rig, multi-purpose studios, medical and beauty suite, 60ft pool and spa complex and hydrotherapy pool.

It also plans a private facility for residents soon moving into the 10 Park Drive luxury apartment tower, one of the first residential blocks in the new 23-acre Wood Wharf development.

The new centre is being added to the company’s existing fitness clubs including the 100,000sq ft Canary Wharf club and others at Tower Hill, Soho and Marylebone, with a sixth opening in Islington later this year.

