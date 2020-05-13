Opinion: Planning for your neighbourhood

Cllr Andrew Wood shows the importance of Isle of Dogs Neighbourhood Planning Forum.

Mayor John Biggs has agreed that the first Neighbourhood Plan in Tower Hamlets will go to referendum next May (delayed by Covid-19).

Neighbourhood Plans are written by residents in Neighbourhood Planning Forums, they contain policies that influences what gets built locally as they carry the same weight in the planning process as the council’s own recently adopted Local Plan.

So far we have six Forums in Tower Hamlets and the Isle of Dogs Neighbourhood Planning Forum is the first one to reach this stage.

Its policies have been checked by an independent examiner and since nearly all referendums result in yes votes the Isle of Dogs Neighbourhood Plan already has weight in the planning process.

But voters will confirm next May whether they wish the policies to continue or not.

If you want to influence what gets built locally talk to your neighbours about starting your own forum.