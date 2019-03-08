Search

Opinion: Ferrries are good option to replace expensive bridge

PUBLISHED: 08:30 13 July 2019

Canary Wharf's Cllr Andrew Wood wants ferries to replace Rotherhithe - Canary Wharf bridge idea. Picture: MIKE BROOKE

Canary Wharf's Cllr Andrew Wood wants ferries to replace Rotherhithe - Canary Wharf bridge idea. Picture: MIKE BROOKE

Mike Brooke

Last month after having spent £13 million the mayor of London stopped work on what would have been the largest pedestrian and cycle bridge in the world between Rotherhithe and Canary Wharf.

With the mid-point cost forecast of the bridge now £463 million (worst case £600 million) it is clear that the bridge is unviable especially when the existing pedestrian ferry on this route has never been full.

Fortunately, Thames Clippers and Beckett Rankine have been working on a much cheaper £30 million electric ferry option.

With three ferries you can cross every three minutes, for pedestrians in winter that would be better than an open bridge which has to lift every time a large vessel passes.

Cyclists would be able to cycle on and off the new ferries via new pontoons.

Had the mayor decided this in 2016 the new ferries could have been operational this year.

