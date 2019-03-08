Opinion: Government must put measures in place to protect worshippers

Unmesh Desai AM wants a government security fund for places of worship. Archant

I was proud to join the TSSA Union outside City Hall recently as they lobbied Transport for London over further austerity cuts.

The government's reckless withdrawal of an operating subsidy of £700million a year has severely impacted upon TfL's finances.

I am campaigning to ensure that we see these cuts reversed to help alleviate these pressures.

Following the horrific Christchurch terror attacks in New Zealand, I have written to the home secretary Sajid Javid to ask for a proper review of its places of worship security fund.

It is essential that necessary measures are put in in place that will enable all faith communities to easily access the resources they need to ensure worshippers are protected from harm.

Finally, I recently met with the Metropolitan Police Hate Crime Unit to discuss how hate crime can be tackled more effectively, especially the scourge of racist abuse in our football stadiums.

It is crucial that we drive out all forms of hate crime from our communities and campaign against the government's hostile environment policy.