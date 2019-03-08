Opinion: Working together to tackle crime

City & East AM Unmesh Desai has been out and about in Tower Hamlets Archant

I have written to our local borough commander, Sue Williams, following the recent tragic murders that have taken place in the borough, to ask for an update on the additional police support that is being put in place in the local community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

I also spoke at a public meeting in Mile End attended by 300 local residents and groups, clearly displaying the level of concern held in relation to this issue. It is absolutely crucial that we all work together and redouble our efforts to tackle the scourge of violent crime.

It was great to recently join members of the Tower Hamlets community at the Splash Festival of Rivers and Oceans, organised by the East London Environmental Network, at Aneurin Bevan House in Whitechapel.

The event featured impassioned speeches from local environmental activists and councillors, and I took the opportunity to speak about the work being undertaken from City Hall to improve local air quality through initiatives such as the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) and new Low Emissions Bus Zones.