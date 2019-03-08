Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Opinion: Working together to tackle crime

PUBLISHED: 08:30 06 July 2019

City & East AM Unmesh Desai has been out and about in Tower Hamlets

City & East AM Unmesh Desai has been out and about in Tower Hamlets

Archant

I have written to our local borough commander, Sue Williams, following the recent tragic murders that have taken place in the borough, to ask for an update on the additional police support that is being put in place in the local community.

You may also want to watch:

I also spoke at a public meeting in Mile End attended by 300 local residents and groups, clearly displaying the level of concern held in relation to this issue. It is absolutely crucial that we all work together and redouble our efforts to tackle the scourge of violent crime.

It was great to recently join members of the Tower Hamlets community at the Splash Festival of Rivers and Oceans, organised by the East London Environmental Network, at Aneurin Bevan House in Whitechapel.

The event featured impassioned speeches from local environmental activists and councillors, and I took the opportunity to speak about the work being undertaken from City Hall to improve local air quality through initiatives such as the Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) and new Low Emissions Bus Zones.

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Supermarket goes into ‘lock down’ trapping suspect after attack on customer

Supermarket in Limehouse that went into 'lock down'. Picture: Google

Gambling addict ‘stabbed wife to death in money row’, court hears

Asma Begum. Picture: Met Police

Leaseholders in two tower blocks must pay £2m to make their flats safer

Brewster and Malting House are in Limehouse. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Supermarket goes into ‘lock down’ trapping suspect after attack on customer

Supermarket in Limehouse that went into 'lock down'. Picture: Google

Gambling addict ‘stabbed wife to death in money row’, court hears

Asma Begum. Picture: Met Police

Leaseholders in two tower blocks must pay £2m to make their flats safer

Brewster and Malting House are in Limehouse. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: Browne relieved to get big Essex hundred

Nick Browne hits 4 runs for Essex as Tom Moores looks on from behind the stumps during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 1st July 2019

‘Black Widow’ robber Linda Calvey tells why she couldn’t have shot dead Brink’s-Mat raider Ron Cook

Self-confessed shotgun raider Linda Carvey... East End's notorious 'Black Widow' gangster. Picture: Mirror Books

Cricket: Browne extends Essex stay

Ravi Bopara congratulates Essex batsman Nick Browne (R) on reaching his century during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 1st July 2019

Opinion: Working together to tackle crime

City & East AM Unmesh Desai has been out and about in Tower Hamlets

Mel C and the ‘Spice Girls’ will be at the official Pride afterparty in Stepney

Sink The Pinks drag Spice Girls. Picture: Sink the Pink
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists