Viewpoint: People of all religions must stand together to tackle terrorism

Mike Brooke

Between the January 1, 2019 and March 19 there were 549 terrorist attacks with 2,113 fatalities across the world.

In recent months Catholics in the Philippines have been bombed in a Cathedral, Jews were shot in a Pittsburgh synagogue and earlier this month Muslims were killed while praying in a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The only sure long-term defence against terrorism is to unite around our common values of tolerance, respect, freedom, democracy, equality, compromise, peace, the rule of law, and our welcome to all of those who share those values.

Whether they are Daesh inspired fools or fascists from the far right our enemies are united in wanting us to fall out amongst ourselves and to abandon our values.

They need to create division to win, don’t fall into their trap.

All they offer is misery and death as those who left for Syria are now finding out the hard way.

