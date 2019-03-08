Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

View from the street: Big Half road closures

PUBLISHED: 08:30 31 March 2019

Cllr Peter Golds, Island Gardens ward

Archant

Island residents faced two recent weekends of obstruction.

The Big Half Marathon was better publicised this year but the Island was still cut off during the morning.

The following weekend there were temporary traffic lights on Manchester Road and Marsh Wall causing long delays to all traffic.

Once again it was Island residents who endured the problems.

Why is there so little signage when roads are obstructed?

Why is there not more publicity by the promoters of the Big Half to local residents who bear the brunt of the closures?

This lack of communication and consultation damages London’s place as the premier world city.

No city is perfect, but planners and developers could take a leaf from the government of Tokyo in dealing with obstructions within their city.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gunshots fired in Mile End

Hamlets Way. Picture: Google.

Greenwich foot tunnel ‘too narrow to share with cycling’ Isle of Dogs families tell City Hall commissioner

Two cyclists clearly seen riding through the foot tunnel under the Thames while a third correctly walks with his bike. Picture: Mike Brooke

Licence battle looms for ‘Eastenders’ pub following complaints of loud karaokes and lock-ins

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Brick Lane trader brews up £2.5m tea exports to Sweden

Aliur Rahman at his London Tea Exchange warehouse in Brick Lane. Picture source: Citypress

Most Read

Gunshots fired in Mile End

Hamlets Way. Picture: Google.

Greenwich foot tunnel ‘too narrow to share with cycling’ Isle of Dogs families tell City Hall commissioner

Two cyclists clearly seen riding through the foot tunnel under the Thames while a third correctly walks with his bike. Picture: Mike Brooke

Licence battle looms for ‘Eastenders’ pub following complaints of loud karaokes and lock-ins

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Brick Lane trader brews up £2.5m tea exports to Sweden

Aliur Rahman at his London Tea Exchange warehouse in Brick Lane. Picture source: Citypress

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Woeful West Ham outplayed by Everton

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not shown) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

O’s remain top despite failing to sting Bees

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

BBL: London City Royals 77 London Lions 73

London Lions in action against London City Royals at Crystal Palace (pic Graham Hodges)

View from the street: Big Half road closures

5th attempt to push through tower block on ‘Limehouse Triangle’ at Monday’s Tower Hamlets planning committee

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000... already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists