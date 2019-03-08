View from the street: Big Half road closures

Island residents faced two recent weekends of obstruction.

The Big Half Marathon was better publicised this year but the Island was still cut off during the morning.

The following weekend there were temporary traffic lights on Manchester Road and Marsh Wall causing long delays to all traffic.

Once again it was Island residents who endured the problems.

Why is there so little signage when roads are obstructed?

Why is there not more publicity by the promoters of the Big Half to local residents who bear the brunt of the closures?

This lack of communication and consultation damages London’s place as the premier world city.

No city is perfect, but planners and developers could take a leaf from the government of Tokyo in dealing with obstructions within their city.