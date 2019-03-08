Search

Viewpoint: Send in commissioners to force reviews into deaths of children

PUBLISHED: 08:30 16 March 2019

Cllr Rabina Khan (LibDem), Shadwell ward

Archant

Rifat Miah was only 13-weeks-old when he died from injuries including 47 broken bones, severe brain injury and a broken spine. Rifat was known to Social Services before his murder.

The government says that a Serious Case Review (SCR) should be completed within four to six months, unless they are complex cases, but Tower Hamlets Council took three years after Rifat’s father’s conviction for murder to publish the SCR into Rifat’s death.

Unbelievably, the council’s excuse for a large part of the delay was a dispute with the report’s authors over their tax status.

In 2017 Ofsted condemned Tower Hamlets Children’s Services as “inadequate”, criticising the Labour administration, and the councillor in charge resigned in disgrace.

I understand that more case reviews into the deaths of children in our borough are still outstanding.

We need the government to send the commissioners back as the town hall cannot be trusted to protect our kids or tell us the truth.

