Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Viral video of schoolgirls should have been branded as racist

PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 February 2019

Cllr Rabina Khan, Shadwell ward

Archant

Last week saw an unforgiveably vile video of a man making racist remarks about Muslim schoolgirls circulated on social media.

The video in question was filmed on a Friday afternoon outside Central Foundation Girls’ School in Bow.

The man’s voice can be heard suggesting that the girls (aged between 11 and 18) should be sterilised in ‘an experiment like those carried out like old Doctor Mengele’ - a reference to Nazi doctor who carried out appalling acts of human experimentation in the Auschwitz camp while his victims were still alive.

In addition to the revulsion felt by any decent person on hearing these comments, the video once again raises the question of the impact of social video and the dissemination of hate.

The video required swift and unequivocal condemnation.

Instead Mayor Biggs once again failed our borough by referring to the video comments as ‘negativity’ in a public statement. .

No Mr Mayor, this was not ‘negativity’ it was callous and abhorrent racism and as such should have been called out as such by you without hesitation.

Most Read

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Tower Hamlets with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Zero-rated: The White Hart Pub in Whitechapel. Pic: Google.

Police name woman found strangled in her flat in Poplar

The victim has been named as Linda Jane McArity. Picture: MPS

By-election candidate criticised for tweeting antisemitic video

Abjol Miah has apologised for shairng the clip. Picture: Rob Hoveman

Kinkao Korean closed down after mice infestation discovered by council

Kinkao Korean in Brick Lane. Pic: Submitted

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

#includeImage($article, 225)

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Expensive house sales plummet in south Norfolk towns

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Start of new Victoria Park Cricket League draws ever closer

The start of the new Victoria Park Cricket League is drawing ever closer (pic: George Watson)

Essex reveal Amir return for T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Grant backs Lake to shine at British Indoor Championships

Great Britain's Morgan Lake (pic: Jane Barlow/PA)

Bengal hoping ‘unbelievable’ season continues and eye 50 points as next big target

Action from Sporting Bengal United's recent match with Barkingside (pic: Tim Edwards).

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists