Viewpoint: Budget proposals set to prioritise the most important services

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 January 2019

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets

Archant

As we enter 2019 I’ve published details of my budget proposals for the next three years.

Despite cuts of 64 per cent to our core budget since 2010 we need to save yet another £44 million due to government austerity.

Like most councils, we are suggesting a council tax rise. We are proposing 2.4pc, with an additional 1pc for ‘adult social care’. The government assumes we will set an even higher increase but we have limited the cost rise for residents. Raising taxes brings no joy, but we will still have the seventh lowest council tax in London.

We continue to prioritise frontline services and supporting vulnerable people.

We consulted residents who told us their key priorities: community safety (we are spending £1.7m more), housing (we are providing 2,000 more council homes) and Early Years (an extra £4.9m). It’s a tough time but my budget aims to make Tower Hamlets a cleaner, safer and fairer place to live.

Overheard phone call lands two drug dealers in jail after ‘Operation Shadow’ police trap in Bethnal Green

Secluded Shaklewell Street... where detectives lay in wait for drug dealers' redezvous in Operation Shadow. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police use Tower Hamlets Council CCTV to intercept alleged drug dealing from cars

The spot in Brick Lane where one car suspected of drug dealing was stopped by police. Picture: Google

Throwaway plastic floats idea at Canary Wharf’s ‘Winter Lights’ festival of tacking waste

Floating islands of plastic waste at Canary Wharf's Winter Lights festival by Swanlea School pupils. Picture: Lesley Johnson

Bid to contact family of pensioner who died after being arrested and handcuffed at his Bethnal Green home

The gated door to the first-floor flat in Alliston House. Picture: Mike Brooke

End of the road for last street left for commuters’ free parking on the Isle of Dogs

Sleepy turning... Thermopylae Gate is last turning on Isle of Dogs where you could park free all day. Picture: Google

