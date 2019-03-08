Search

View from the House: We need action against shameful knife attacks

PUBLISHED: 12:35 09 March 2019

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow

FREE TO USE

The rise in the number of fatal knife attacks both in London and across our country is shameful.

In Tower Hamlets the surge in knife crime has shocked the local community with an increase in attacks of 34 per cent since 2010.

This surge in violent crime is a consequence of funding cuts to the police and other youth services.

The government has cut 21,000 police officers since 2010, which in London has led to the loss of a third of police staff posts, and more locally, a 78pc reduction of Police Community

Support Officers in Tower Hamlets.

We need action and a proper funding commitment from the government, to prevent these terrible attacks from happening again and again.

