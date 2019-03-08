Search

Advertiser letters: Rejecting the Tulip Tower and thanks for baking

PUBLISHED: 08:30 21 July 2019

Unmesh Desai AM was concerned about the impact the Tulip Tower would have had on the Tower of London. Picture: JOE LORD

Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

Wecolming Tulip rejection

Unmesh Desai, London Assembly member, City & East, writes:

I am pleased to see that the mayor has listened to the objections that I and many others have made and refused to grant planning permission for the Tulip Tower development.

I made my opinions clear in the original objection letter I sent to the mayor that I felt the building would have constituted a ghastly blight on London's skyline, and more importantly, would have been of detriment to the Tower of London World Heritage Site.

The potential negative impact that such a development could have on one of the most iconic historical sites not only in my constituency, but in the whole country, has been clearly acknowledged by City Hall.

Further to this, the mayor has rightfully acknowledged the aesthetic inadequacies of the building itself and I hope that if the developer were to appeal this decision, that this would also be refused.

Thank you for baking

Rebecca Greenbank, Alzheimer's Society community fundraiser, writes:

On behalf of Alzheimer's Society I would like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to your readers for uniting against dementia and taking part in Cupcake Day 2019.

In just the time it takes to bake a batch of cupcakes, six people will develop dementia in the UK. Across London almost 72,000 people are living with dementia and 850,000 are affected UK-wide.

Alzheimer's Society is investing in, and accelerating, dementia research and has committed to spending at least £150m in the next decade.

Every Cupcake Day event held helps Alzheimer's Society find a cure, improve care and offer support, help and understanding for people affected.

We are so grateful to all the bakers and fakers who have taken part in Cupcake Day this year.

Millionaire sentenced for laundering £800k out of home

Shunjian Jiang was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court last Firday for running an illegal money service business. Picture: HMRC

Guilty: Poplar man who murdered wife after she challenged his gambling addiction

Jalal Uddin has been found guilty of murdering his wife. Picture: Met Police

Smoking safety warning after Isle of Dogs tower block balcony fire

A 13th floor balcony of a residential tower block on Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Bow road closure trial cut short after aggressive behaviour from people opposed to plan

The stretch of Tredegar Road between Fairfield Road and Parnell Road was open to buses only between 7am –and 8pm as part of the abandoned Bow trial. Picture: Google street view

Jailed: Man who stabbed wife to death after she challenged his gambling addiction

Jalal Uddin has been found guilty of murdering his wife. Picture: Met Police

Primary schools join scheme to improve air quality and safety

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs says the scheme will help school children feel safer and healthier. Picture: Kois Miah.

Advertiser letters: Rejecting the Tulip Tower and thanks for baking

Unmesh Desai AM was concerned about the impact the Tulip Tower would have had on the Tower of London. Picture: JOE LORD

Boxing: Okolie stops Argentine rival

Lawrence Okolie in action against Mariano Angel Gudino at the O2 Arena, London.

No signal failure for mobiles with 4G on Jubilee line

Commuters will soon be able to use their phones to make calls, texts and go online while underground. Picture: TfL

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: A rainy Saturday but a drier Sunday

Londoners will face miserable weather this weekend (Picture: PA Images)
