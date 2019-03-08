Advertiser letters: Rejecting the Tulip Tower and thanks for baking

Unmesh Desai AM was concerned about the impact the Tulip Tower would have had on the Tower of London. Picture: JOE LORD Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

Wecolming Tulip rejection

Unmesh Desai, London Assembly member, City & East, writes:

I am pleased to see that the mayor has listened to the objections that I and many others have made and refused to grant planning permission for the Tulip Tower development.

I made my opinions clear in the original objection letter I sent to the mayor that I felt the building would have constituted a ghastly blight on London's skyline, and more importantly, would have been of detriment to the Tower of London World Heritage Site.

The potential negative impact that such a development could have on one of the most iconic historical sites not only in my constituency, but in the whole country, has been clearly acknowledged by City Hall.

Further to this, the mayor has rightfully acknowledged the aesthetic inadequacies of the building itself and I hope that if the developer were to appeal this decision, that this would also be refused.

Thank you for baking

Rebecca Greenbank, Alzheimer's Society community fundraiser, writes:

On behalf of Alzheimer's Society I would like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to your readers for uniting against dementia and taking part in Cupcake Day 2019.

In just the time it takes to bake a batch of cupcakes, six people will develop dementia in the UK. Across London almost 72,000 people are living with dementia and 850,000 are affected UK-wide.

Alzheimer's Society is investing in, and accelerating, dementia research and has committed to spending at least £150m in the next decade.

Every Cupcake Day event held helps Alzheimer's Society find a cure, improve care and offer support, help and understanding for people affected.

We are so grateful to all the bakers and fakers who have taken part in Cupcake Day this year.