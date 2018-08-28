Advertiser letters: Prepare for ULEZ and council tax increase

Check how ULEZ will effect you. Picture: KEN MEARS Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

Car emission zone check

Unmesh Desai, London Assembly Member for Tower Hamlets, writes:

The Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) will have a hugely positive impact on our ability to tackle air pollution when it is introduced on April 8.

In preparation for the ULEZ, it’s important local residents check their vehicle’s compliance with new emissions standards as this will determine whether they will be charged for driving in the zone.

Diesel cars manufactured before 2015, alongside most pre-2006 petrol cars, will be charged £12.50 to come into central London at any time. This will be in addition to the existing £11.50 congestion charge, which operates from Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm. Buses, coaches, lorries and motorbikes will also need to comply with European emissions standards or face charges.

The implementation of the world’s first ULEZ is a significant facet of a package of measures that City Hall is taking to clean up London’s toxic air.

So, with three months to go, I would urge all motorists to use TfL’s online compliance checker, which has already attracted 1.5 million visits so far.

To check your vehicle, visit tfl.gov.uk/modes/driving/ultra-low-emission-zone/vrm-checker-ulez.

Council should cut waste not increase council tax

John Kelly, Tarling Street, Shadwell, writes:

Once again the mayor hits residents with another big council tax increase.

He throws millions more at waste and anti-social behaviour that are already more than adequately resourced.

The real problem here is again inept management and staff not doing the work or hours that they are paid to do.

Similar amounts £2.5 millions were given in previous budgets. Residents will rightly ask where has this money gone?

Biggs vowed to cut waste and has totally ignored this. Millions still wasted on council publications. Plus the decision to award councillors large pay rises still rankles with residents.

He states many agreed with a hike in tax. The many in the borough who toll daily to survive on low pay might well enquire how many of these actually pay any council tax at all!