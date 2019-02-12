Advertiser letters: Shamima Begum and cycling for heart care

A 15-year-old Shamima Begum going through Gatwick's security MPS

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

Britain isn’t IS teen’s home

Moya St Leger, St Margarets, Twickenham, writes:

Cllr Rabina Khan is now supporting the family of Bethnal Green IS schoolgirl plea for her to be allowed back in the UK.

Is no-one in Tower Hamlets aware that Shamima Begum has committed high treason under the Treason Act of 1351? That Act passed by parliament of 668 years ago is still on the Statute Book.

I am the generation who remembers the sentencing to death in 1946 of the traitor, William Joyce, for betraying his country in the Second World War. It may be news to the citizens of Tower Hamlets that the act of high treason of which Shamima Begum is guilty by her own admission, still profoundly shocks those of us who grew up in an ordered society with traditional British values passed down over centuries.

It beggars belief that Shamima Begum’s sister Renu has the audacity to hope the British government allows Shamima Begum to return “home where she belongs”.

Is there no conception in the Begum family or indeed in Tower Hamlets, that Shamima no longer belongs in the country she has betrayed in such spectacular fashion?

In allying herself with Britain’s enemies she forfeited her right to regard Britain as her “home”.

Does no-one in the Begum family understand the gross hypocrisy of a traitor wishing to avail herself of the services of the NHS for her baby while remaining an unrepentant devotee of the barbaric ISIS?

If allowed back into Britain, will Ms Begum regard being the most hated young woman in this country as grounds for pride, cementing her loyalty to a brutal, Qur’an-adherent Islamist cult?

Cycle for heart

Emma Day, cycling manager, British Heart Foundation, writes:

Did you know that the average shelf life of a hobby is just 16 months? In fact, the average person has three hobbies on the go, but we’re not so good at keeping them up.

Cycling is one of Britain’s favourite hobbies. Four in 10 of us own a bike yet the average UK adult hasn’t cycled in almost seven years!

When we spoke to people about their hobbies a fifth revealed to us that they don’t cycle more frequently because they believe they aren’t fit enough - and one in ten said they don’t have a reason to cycle or goal to aim towards

At the British Heart Foundation (BHF) we have the perfect goal to keep you motivated. Sign up to one of our amazing bike rides and use your pedal power to fund research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Every year, heart and circulatory diseases including heart attack, stroke and vascular dementia kill over 150,000 people in the UK. Today, more than seven million people in the UK are living with these serious illnesses.

Knowing you’re contributing to finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat these terrible conditions whilst doing something that is enjoyable and good for your health will keep you cycling for longer.

So whether you’re a cycling novice or the next Chris Froome or Laura Kenny, we’re calling on you to put your stamina and calves to the ultimate test to help fund life saving research into heart and circulatory diseases, which kills one person every three minutes in the UK.

Whether you take on our flagship London to Brighton Bike Ride, the biggest and best charity bike ride in Europe, join Team BHF for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 or take on one of the Nightrider series, there’s a ride to suit everyone. So gather your friends, family or colleagues and get in the saddle to help beat heartbreak forever by signing up to ride for the BHF in 2019 and fund life saving research

To find out more about the BHF’s bike rides, visit: bhf.org.uk/bikerides2019