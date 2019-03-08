Advertiser letters: Raine's School closure and Victoria Park cycle route

Questions on school closure

A Poplar resident, full name and address supplied, writes:

Parents, teachers and students alike should have been given the chance to have their voices heard regarding the closure of Raines Foundation School. All we got was a so-called meeting that was a utter shambles and to put our questions on a piece of paper and the council would get back to us.

Tower Hamlets Council have not answered serious questions that are being put to them. I have emailed several different members and the quality of the answers has astounded me. Without fail each one is a copied and pasted answer with just a odd word changed.

Why did the council not step in when they knew the school was in trouble in 2015? Why was other options not put foward? Why did they sack the board of govenours and replace them with their own people, then sack that board as doing a bad job and replace them with again their own people and six members from the first board they appointed?

To be clear it's not the Ofsted reports that this council are using as a excuse to close Raine's, although at first it was a main reason, now it's because they are in debt.

But Oaklands, the school they want our children to attend, was also listed recently in a paper as being in debt along with Landgon Park and several primary schools.

Victoria Park cycle route

Mary Pimm and Nik Wood, Gore Road, Hackney, write:

In the absence of any info from TfL about the surveys they should have carried out on the origins and destinations of the journeys that involve traffic crossing Victoria Park on the stretch of Grove Road they propose to close, all consultation is worthless and all prediction baseless.

It could be displaced onto major roads but it could be displaced onto small residential streets.

Much of the daytime traffic is vans working on homes for the likes of Clarion, Sanctuary, Mears or Axis. The tools and parts a plumber needs don't fit in a saddle bag so these vans will have to go somewhere.

On the detour to get from Old Ford Road to Gore Road for instance, they'll be burning much more diesel.

Why doesn't TfL put the cycleway inside the park, segregated to protect pedestrians, and leave the road open to traffic?