Advertiser letters: Council online only and nominations open for Dementia Friendly Awards

New policy is discriminatory

Kevin Collins, Old Bethnal Green Road, Bethnal Green, writes:

I was horrified to read that Tower Hamlets Council is getting rid of its telephone help lines and putting everything online from November (Advertiser).

My 90-year-old parents do not have access to the internet; they do not have email accounts or show any desire to start creating one.

When their freedom passes expired, they had to be renewed online. I had to do it for them, however, it wasn't straight forward as two passes could not be applied for from the same email account so my partner had to do one from her address.

Are staff going to be fully trained to help the new online enquiry/help forms?

From my dad's previous experience they need to be. He was in the library and asked to go online, he confessed that he had no idea what he was doing and someone switched on the computer for him, after a while they also clicked on Google and then left him to it. He hadn't a clue what he was doing.

Are Tower Hamlets trying to make the older generation more dependent on people who have computers? Are they perhaps hoping that they won't get as many enquiries/problems reported because the elderly just won't be bothered? This will certainly make complaint statistics look good. This is a form of discrimination and is not fair!

Nominations open for Dementia Friendly Awards

Linda O'Sullivan, head of London Region, Alzheimer's Society, writes:

The nominations for Alzheimer's Society's 2019 Dementia Friendly Awards are now open.

Our Dementia Friendly Awards recognise, celebrate and promote the achievements of individuals, organisations and communities leading and inspiring a change that will transform the lives of people affected by dementia forever, challenging misunderstandings, changing attitudes and taking action.

There are nine award categories, from the Trailblazer of year, implementing an innovative idea, to the most Inspiring Young Person of the year and Dementia Friendly Organisations.

It couldn't be easier to enter, unite against dementia now by nominating yourself or someone who has inspired you. Visit alzheimers.org.uk/dementiafriendlyawards, nominations close on August 9.