Search

Advanced search

Opinion: We need more compassionate approach to house

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 January 2020

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green & Bow, is worried about vulnerable people being made homeless.

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green & Bow, is worried about vulnerable people being made homeless.

FREE TO USE

Social housing is the bedrock of many successful communities, in Tower Hamlets and in many other places around the UK. It provides safe, stable, affordable homes for those who need support.

You may also want to watch:

However, this has been undermined by the 2010-15 Conservative government's decision to change the law around succession rights from parents to children in social housing.

The Localism Act 2011 ended the right for those other than spouses or civil partners to succeed secure tenancies agreed after 2012. It also passed decision-making to local authorities, without clear central guidance, meaning that many more bereaved children have been faced with eviction on the death of their parent.

We know that Local Authorities prioritise those in need on the housing waiting list, but this needs to be balanced with the needs of vulnerable people in homes, who are at risk of being made homeless. The minister made clear that local authorities have the discretion to treat people compassionately and refrain from forcing them out of their homes. There needs to be much more compassion in the way people in this situation are treated.

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Two Tower Hamlets primary schools face closure

The plan is to close Guardian Angels School and moves its pupils with St Anne's Catholic Primary. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Two Tower Hamlets primary schools face closure

The plan is to close Guardian Angels School and moves its pupils with St Anne's Catholic Primary. Picture: Google

Debt: Tower Hamlets councillors call for universal credit to be scrapped

Deputy mayor Rachel Blake. Picture: LBTH

Thief swipes Poplar pet shop’s charity tin

This is the moment a woman takes a charity tin from Pets Paradise in Poplar. Picture: Submitted

Fifth man charged with murder by police investigating Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Opinion: We need more compassionate approach to house

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green & Bow, is worried about vulnerable people being made homeless.

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal. Picture: PA

Wright eager to give Orient fans more to cheer about against Newport County

Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

O’s Embleton still hopeful of new signings ahead of Newport clash

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Two Tower Hamlets primary schools face closure

The plan is to close Guardian Angels School and moves its pupils with St Anne's Catholic Primary. Picture: Google
Drive 24