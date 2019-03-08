Search

Opinion: How do we mitigate climate and noise impact of airport plans?

PUBLISHED: 08:26 21 September 2019

Cllr Andrew Wood is weighing up the pros and cons of the London City Airport plan. Picture: MIKE BROOKE

Cllr Andrew Wood is weighing up the pros and cons of the London City Airport plan. Picture: MIKE BROOKE

Mike Brooke

London is a global city, more than 250 languages are spoken here, 43 per cent of Tower Hamlets residents like me were born outside of the UK.

London is also a growing city, there are now 6.1 million people working in London, it was 4.6 million in 2000 and 5.7 million in March 2016.

Many of those jobs are dependent on London's global status and international links.

This is the background to the consultation underway on expanding the number of flights and operating hours of London City Airport due to end on October 18.

How do we manage growth, climate change and noise impacts together?

My belief is that changes required by climate change are better managed in cities, that wealthy societies can afford to mitigate climate change without sacrificing our quality of life.

Travel is also a good thing, it broadens our range of experiences, opportunities, friendships, and families.

For full details of the consultation and to have your say londoncityairport.com/corporate/consultation

