Opinion: Parents and pupils should be included in Raine's future

Canary Wharf Cllr Andrew Wood wants parents and pupils involved in future of Raine's Foundation School. Mike Brooke

Raines Foundation secondary school in Bethnal Green recently celebrated its 300-year anniversary.

The school has had problems in recent years, but parents were told it was improving.

So, they were shocked to be told a week before pupils started their exams that the council would be consulting on its closure and that pupils would be moving to Oaklands school.

Parents were not allowed to ask any questions at the only public meeting so far, then the council changed its mind about making the decision to consult in a public cabinet meeting, apparently, it was not an important enough decision!

That decision, like the one to stop new pupils entering the school this September and to partner with Oaklands were made behind closed doors with no opportunity for councillors to ask questions.

Tower Hamlets Council really needs to include parents and pupils in this process rather than keep them out.

