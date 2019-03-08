Opinion: Residents deserve more than a council that is a 'one-trick pony'

Does anyone know what is going on with our schools? Tower Hamlets Council certainly doesn't.

It seems Mayor Biggs Labour administration is only capable of doing - or attempting to do - one thing at a time.

Has it been so busy scrabbling to get children's services into some semblance of order after being slammed by Ofsted that it has forgotten about our schools?

The long-running scandal of the council not undertaking any Serious Case Reviews into the girls who left Bethnal Green Academy to join ISIL in Syria still simmers.

Last week I joined parents and pupils demonstrating outside Raine's Foundation secondary school as they demanded to know exactly what the fate of Raine's is. Do we have so many schools that we can afford to close a few? I think not.

This week I've been contacted by parents and local people about their concerns of sudden mass redundancies at their local primary school. Where was the consultation with parents and the school community community of the impact of such redundancies?

Our borough deserves better than a one-trick pony council.