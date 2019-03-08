Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Opinion: Residents deserve more than a council that is a 'one-trick pony'

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 June 2019

Lib Dem Cllr Rabina Khan feels the council is just focusing on one thing.

Lib Dem Cllr Rabina Khan feels the council is just focusing on one thing.

Archant

Does anyone know what is going on with our schools? Tower Hamlets Council certainly doesn't.

It seems Mayor Biggs Labour administration is only capable of doing - or attempting to do - one thing at a time.

Has it been so busy scrabbling to get children's services into some semblance of order after being slammed by Ofsted that it has forgotten about our schools?

You may also want to watch:

The long-running scandal of the council not undertaking any Serious Case Reviews into the girls who left Bethnal Green Academy to join ISIL in Syria still simmers.

Last week I joined parents and pupils demonstrating outside Raine's Foundation secondary school as they demanded to know exactly what the fate of Raine's is. Do we have so many schools that we can afford to close a few? I think not.

This week I've been contacted by parents and local people about their concerns of sudden mass redundancies at their local primary school. Where was the consultation with parents and the school community community of the impact of such redundancies?

Our borough deserves better than a one-trick pony council.

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Raine’s parents accuse Tower Hamlets of ‘dodgy dealing’ over plan to close school

Battle to save 300-year-old Raine's Foundation, the East End's oldest school. Picture: Mike Brooke

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Three men charged with attack that has left delivery driver fighting for his life

The attack took place in Globe Road. Picture: Google

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Raine’s parents accuse Tower Hamlets of ‘dodgy dealing’ over plan to close school

Battle to save 300-year-old Raine's Foundation, the East End's oldest school. Picture: Mike Brooke

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Three men charged with attack that has left delivery driver fighting for his life

The attack took place in Globe Road. Picture: Google

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Opinion: Residents deserve more than a council that is a ‘one-trick pony’

Lib Dem Cllr Rabina Khan feels the council is just focusing on one thing.

MLB, USA Baseball, and BaseballSoftballUK Launch Fun At Bat Schools Programme

Jane Hannah of Premier Education Group, Rick Riccobono, Chief Development Officer for USA Baseball, Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred and John Boyd, CEO of BaseballSoftballUK pose for a photo with students following an announcement of the

Police officer charged with assaulting a man during an arrest on the Isle of Dogs

the arrest took place in Millharbour on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

London Bridge inquest: Survivor highlights ‘catalogue of failings’ as coroner rules deaths were unlawful

The victims, clockwise from top left: Christine Archibald, 30, Kirsty Boden; 28, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, James McMullan, 32, Ignacio Echeverría Miralles de Imperial, 39, and Xavier Thomas, 45. Picture: MET POLICE

Sisters at Bethnal Green Academy rescued from abroad amid FGM and forced marriage fears

The two sisters attended the same school as Shamima Begum. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists